PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Busey Bank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the first quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 26,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,975. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $141.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,506 shares of company stock worth $609,374 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.