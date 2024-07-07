PDS Planning Inc Has $246,000 Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 38.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7,887.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,916 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 90,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 295.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 21.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. 1,562,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $27.02.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

