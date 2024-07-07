PDS Planning Inc Has $263,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

