PDS Planning Inc Has $318,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,275,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,275. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.