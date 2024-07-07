PDS Planning Inc Has $450,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $150.51. 1,684,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Read Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.