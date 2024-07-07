PDS Planning Inc Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after acquiring an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,680,000 after buying an additional 435,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.32. 3,059,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,509. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.09. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

