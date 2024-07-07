PDS Planning Inc Sells 224 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 358,182 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,123,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

ESGU traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.57. The company had a trading volume of 523,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,953. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $121.66. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.