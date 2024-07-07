PDS Planning Inc Sells 2,782 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,985,000 after acquiring an additional 881,613 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,717,000. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after buying an additional 256,414 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after buying an additional 198,670 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 635.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 219,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 190,073 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.63. 129,649 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

