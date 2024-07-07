Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFIS

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $292.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 13.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.