Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $30.92 Average PT from Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Several brokerages have commented on PHR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $125,518.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 141,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $38,657.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $125,518.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 141,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,359 shares of company stock worth $1,141,645. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5,462.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHR opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

