PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an in-line rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.40.

PNM stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,332.6% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,551,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,752 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 6,084.6% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,740,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,503,000 after buying an additional 1,712,089 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $35,136,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 42.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,670,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,136,000 after buying an additional 796,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $23,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

