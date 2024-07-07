Populous Price Reaches $0.0300 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $24.51 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Populous Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

