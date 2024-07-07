Presilium Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.51. 3,216,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,157. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

