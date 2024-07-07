Presilium Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.0% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.52. 134,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,664. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.