Presilium Private Wealth LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after buying an additional 427,369 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,446,000 after buying an additional 426,139 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 310,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,364 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,301. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $131.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

