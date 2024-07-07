Presilium Private Wealth LLC Has $30.68 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $30,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,660,000 after acquiring an additional 385,608 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,606,000 after buying an additional 459,753 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,977,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,074,000 after buying an additional 273,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,895,000 after acquiring an additional 251,065 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VGSH stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $57.97. 1,314,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,373. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.