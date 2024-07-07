Presilium Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 352.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621,954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895,093 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,533,000 after buying an additional 333,815 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IJH traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.90. 4,909,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,525,881. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

