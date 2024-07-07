Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Financial Analysis

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Professional Diversity Network and Nextdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextdoor 0 3 0 0 2.00

Nextdoor has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $7.70 million 0.70 -$4.31 million ($0.38) -1.21 Nextdoor $218.31 million 4.59 -$147.76 million ($0.36) -7.14

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Nextdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Professional Diversity Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional Diversity Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -54.12% -186.84% -65.87% Nextdoor -64.19% -23.84% -20.36%

Volatility & Risk

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 13.04, indicating that its stock price is 1,204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nextdoor beats Professional Diversity Network on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites; and contracted software development services. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.