Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives $41.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.
Several research firms recently commented on PRLB. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.
PRLB stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $777.58 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $41.87.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.81 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.
