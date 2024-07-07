Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives $41.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several research firms recently commented on PRLB. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 21.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 234,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 265.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,922 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 36,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRLB stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $777.58 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $41.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.81 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

