Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0563 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.
Publicis Groupe Stock Up 1.4 %
PUBGY stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $29.25.
Publicis Groupe Company Profile
