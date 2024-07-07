Pullen Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,964 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $83,245,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $1,473,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $23.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $885.67. 2,620,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,025. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $816.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $747.12. The company has a market capitalization of $392.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $524.63 and a 12 month high of $886.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

