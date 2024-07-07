QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,005 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.75. 6,375,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,254,710. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $229.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

