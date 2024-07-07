QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 62,031 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 24,586 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,375,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,254,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,185 shares of company stock worth $7,936,005. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.