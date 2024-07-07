Quantum Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $0.06 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012605 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008792 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,638.93 or 0.99900174 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00066934 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.