Radio Caca Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $55.68 million and $3.42 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001757 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000113 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,961,221,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

