RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 101.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in RadNet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in RadNet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in RadNet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in RadNet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.63. 340,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.77 and a beta of 1.75. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $64.06.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $428,228.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RadNet news, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $428,228.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,249,205 shares in the company, valued at $76,501,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,516. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

