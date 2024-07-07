Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stake Lowered by Tobam

Tobam cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,379,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,829,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 776.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,245,000 after buying an additional 834,018 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.51. 10,228,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

