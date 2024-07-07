Relay Token (RELAY) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.09

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $1.09 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

