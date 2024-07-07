Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Booking by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $13.26 on Friday, reaching $3,930.15. 201,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,779. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,624.50 and a 12 month high of $4,040.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,800.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,640.81. The stock has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

