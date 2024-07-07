Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Centene by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 327,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,298,000 after acquiring an additional 112,605 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,239,000 after buying an additional 231,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Centene by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,320,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $2,349,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

CNC traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $66.37. 2,735,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $74.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

