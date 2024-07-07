Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 683 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,423,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after buying an additional 944,928 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Flex by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,967,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,891,000 after buying an additional 624,414 shares during the period. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 574,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,936,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,975,000 after acquiring an additional 409,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. Craig Hallum cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

In related news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,037 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,404.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.50. 2,013,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,565. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

