Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 336 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,722,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $939.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,375. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $960.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $869.39. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $484.02 and a 12-month high of $1,106.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,023.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total transaction of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at $43,109,699.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

