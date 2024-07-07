Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,837,000 after purchasing an additional 50,367 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $3,490,000. Finally, Auour Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.8 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $16.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $914.57. 2,880,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,195. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $831.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $751.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $869.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $918.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

