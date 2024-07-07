Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $599,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $649,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $8.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $443.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,312. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $448.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.93. The company has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

