Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 648 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.92. 87,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

