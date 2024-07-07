Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 957 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $153,739,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 679,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,975 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,791,000 after purchasing an additional 205,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $8.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,758. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.59. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.63 and a 1-year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

