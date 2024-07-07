Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 96,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,258,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $8,949,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 530.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.51. 188,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,613. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.49 and a 12 month high of $489.89.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.60.

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

