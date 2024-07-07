Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,656. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

