Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.69.

Lennar Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.63. 1,842,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.23 and its 200 day moving average is $155.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

