Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,452,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804,477. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $49.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

