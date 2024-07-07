Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.67.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.55% and a negative net margin of 1,749.06%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92,002 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after buying an additional 7,734,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.