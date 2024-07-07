Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0027

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Sapphire has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $1,563.37 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 42% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.04 or 0.05228131 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045819 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008008 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,809,527,596 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,939,773 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

