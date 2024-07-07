Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Sasol Price Performance

Sasol stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Institutional Trading of Sasol

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 12.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sasol by 13.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 47,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Further Reading

