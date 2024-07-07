Schear Investment Advisers LLC Buys 432 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.7% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 212.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,183,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,543. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.96. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

