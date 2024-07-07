Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Schneider National

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Schneider National by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.