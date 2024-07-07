Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,498,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.01. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

