Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:SQNS opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,497,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 953.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 285,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.