Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

LON JDG opened at £108.50 ($137.24) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £107.87 and a 200-day moving average price of £104.24. Judges Scientific has a 52 week low of GBX 7,300 ($92.33) and a 52 week high of £122.50 ($154.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £720.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7,534.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($134.21), for a total value of £116,721 ($147,635.97). In related news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($134.21), for a total transaction of £116,721 ($147,635.97). Also, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112 ($141.66), for a total transaction of £2,287,488 ($2,893,356.94). Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

