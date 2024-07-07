Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2024

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDGFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Judges Scientific Price Performance

LON JDG opened at £108.50 ($137.24) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £107.87 and a 200-day moving average price of £104.24. Judges Scientific has a 52 week low of GBX 7,300 ($92.33) and a 52 week high of £122.50 ($154.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £720.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7,534.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($134.21), for a total value of £116,721 ($147,635.97). In related news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($134.21), for a total transaction of £116,721 ($147,635.97). Also, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112 ($141.66), for a total transaction of £2,287,488 ($2,893,356.94). Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Judges Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.