Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Spectris to a sell rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($107.51) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,435 ($56.10) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,441 ($81.47).

Spectris Price Performance

Insider Activity at Spectris

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 2,930 ($37.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,107.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,728 ($34.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,861 ($48.84). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,157.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,366.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In related news, insider Alison Henwood purchased 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,266 ($41.31) per share, with a total value of £34,390.98 ($43,499.85). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,061 shares of company stock worth $3,465,350. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

