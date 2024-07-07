Siacoin Price Down 13.5% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $230.30 million and $2.86 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,315.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.09 or 0.00557710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00110390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00035104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.20 or 0.00270257 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00039220 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00062212 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,753,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,724,858,753 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

